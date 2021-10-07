Reddish ended with 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals and three rebounds in 28 minutes during the loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.

After a poor performance in the preseason opener, Reddish was much more active on both ends of the floor. He was especially impactful on the defensive front as he was able to match his career high in steals. After only minor improvements between his rookie year and sophomore year, the 22-year-old will be looking to take a big step forward and become a key part of the Hawks core in 2021-22.