Reddish had an MRI completed on his left wrist Monday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While the results remain unclear, the MRI will help provide a more accurate timeline for Reddish's return. It was the first step in his reevaluation as the team will know more about the diagnosis later in the day. Reddish, who's been plagued by the wrist issue for over a week, remains a questionable designation for Monday's tilt with Golden State pending any further disclosures from the team.