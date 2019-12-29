Hawks' Cam Reddish: Has six assists in starting role
Reddish produced two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-81 loss to the Bulls.
Reddish moved into the starting lineup replacing the injured Trae Young (ankle). The game was ugly from the get-go and so getting a read on the playing time is difficult. He played 28 minutes but offered very little outside of matching his career-high six assists. Young's injury doesn't sound too serious and so adding Reddish might not be the wisest move.
