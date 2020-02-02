Hawks' Cam Reddish: Heads to locker room
Reddish went to the locker room with a towel on his face during Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
The extent of Reddish's injury is unclear. He should be considered questionable to return.
