Reddish posted six points (2-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, three steals and three rebounds in Tuesday's 112-97 loss to the Heat. He also committed a team-high six turnovers and was charged with five fouls.

Reddish has missed all 14 of his three-point attempts to begin his NBA career and isn't faring much better from the field overall (21.9 percent), but his fantasy stock may be on the rise after Trae Young exited in the first half with a sprained ankle. Young will miss at least Thursday's game against the Spurs as a result, which could pave the way for Reddish to take on a heightened role as a distributor. That being said, Reddish will still have to contend for playing time at point guard with DeAndre' Bembry and Ty Wallace while Young is on the mend.