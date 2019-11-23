Hawks' Cam Reddish: Hit with questionable tag
Reddish (wrist) is listed as questionable for Saturday's tilt with Toronto, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Reddish has been upgraded to questionable after missing Friday's tilt with Detroit due to a left wrist sprain. If he's held out, look for DeAndre' Bembry to make a second-straight start.
