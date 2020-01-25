Reddish had 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes off the bench during Friday's 140-111 defeat at Oklahoma City.

Reddish came off the bench for the second straight outing, and he looked productive once again. It's a small sample size, but Reddish seems to be more comfortable coming off the bench and should maintain that role moving forward. For what is worth, he has scored 10 or more points in five of his last seven outings while grabbing five or more boards four times during that span.