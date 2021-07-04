Reddish ended with 21 points (7-12 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-107 loss to Milwaukee.

Reddish has arguably his best game of the season, keeping the Hawks close in what was a game that ultimately decided the series. He matched his career-high with six triples and was the driving force as the Hawks rallied time and time again. Alas, it was to no avail and Reddish will now have some time on his hands in which to continue developing his all-around game in preparation for what promises to be a fun couple of years for the young Hawks.