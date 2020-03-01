Hawks' Cam Reddish: Leaves with back pain
Reddish won't return to Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to lower back pain, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The announcement came towards the end of the fourth quarter with the Hawks up by double-digits, so the team could may be exercising caution with their rookie first-round pick. Reddish had eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes before exiting the contest. He should be considered questionable for Monday's game versus Memphis.
