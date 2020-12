Reddish (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish has been dealing with ankle soreness throughout the preseason, but it looks like he'll likely take the court for the team's final preseason game. During Thursday's loss to Memphis, Reddish posted 12 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and three steals across 19 minutes off the bench.