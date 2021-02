Reddish is probable for Tuesday's game at Cleveland with right Achilles soreness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 21-year-old was also listed on the injury report last week with an Achilles issue, but he played through it and was absent from the report over the past few games. Reddish is on track to play Tuesday and should take up his usual spot in the starting five for Atlanta.