Reddish (concussion) posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Magic.

Reddish returned to the rotation following a four-game absence with a concussion and had a decent night off the bench. He was cleared to play up to 25 minutes in this one, and it's possible the Hawks will have Reddish on a minutes restriction once again during Wednesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers.