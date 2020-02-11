Hawks' Cam Reddish: Logs 24 minutes versus Magic
Reddish (concussion) posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Magic.
Reddish returned to the rotation following a four-game absence with a concussion and had a decent night off the bench. He was cleared to play up to 25 minutes in this one, and it's possible the Hawks will have Reddish on a minutes restriction once again during Wednesday's matchup versus the Cavaliers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...