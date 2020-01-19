Reddish managed seven points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 136-103 loss to the Pistons.

Reddish had been listed as probable after suffering an ankle injury in Friday's matchup versus the Spurs, and he was able to participate in this one. Still, he struggled badly from the field while failing to make a meaningful impact in any category. He'll look to get back on track in Monday's tilt versus a tough Raptors team.