Reddish (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.

Reddish was listed as probable coming into the day, so his status is now a bit more jeopardy than it initially appeared. The second-year swingman has played in each of the last two games, but he missed three games between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20 with a knee issue.