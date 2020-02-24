Reddish will come off the bench Monday against the 76ers.

Reddish will return to a bench role after starting Saturday's win over the Mavericks in place of De'Andre Hunter, who was unavailable for personal reasons. Over his last four games, Reddish is averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.5 minutes.