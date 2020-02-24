Hawks' Cam Reddish: Moves to bench
Reddish will come off the bench Monday against the 76ers.
Reddish will return to a bench role after starting Saturday's win over the Mavericks in place of De'Andre Hunter, who was unavailable for personal reasons. Over his last four games, Reddish is averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 31.5 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...