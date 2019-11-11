Play

Reddish will shift to the bench Sunday against Portland, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The rookie had started every game entering Sunday, but he hasn't been overly effective, notching just one double-digit scoring effort, despite seeing over 20 minutes in every contest. Coach Lloyd Pierce will pivot to Kevin Huerter at shooting guard, and it would not be a surprise if Huerter holds onto the job going forward.

