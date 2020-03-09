Hawks' Cam Reddish: Not listed on injury report
Reddish (lower leg) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report and is expected to play against Charlotte.
Reddish appears to be back in full health after being forced to exit Saturday's game against Memphis early due to lower-leg cramping. The rookie out of Duke has posted season-long averages of 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.4 minutes per contest.
