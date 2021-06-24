Reddish is not on the injury report ahead of Friday's Game 2 against Milwaukee.

Reddish was finally cleared to play in advance of Game 1, but unsurprisingly he did not see the floor as the Hawks were able to steal home court from Milwaukee. The second-year Duke product showed some encouraging flashes as a rookie, but an Achilles injury limited him to just 26 appearances during the 2020-21 regular season. If Reddish sees the floor at any point during the Eastern Conference Finals, it would be his first appearance since Feb. 21.