Hawks' Cam Reddish: Officially out
Reddish (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Reddish was downgraded to doubtful hours before tip, so this news is no surprise. The Hawks have announced that DeAndre' Bembry will draw the start in Reddish's place.
