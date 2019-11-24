Hawks' Cam Reddish: Officially questionable
Reddish (wrist) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
A sprained wrist has kept Reddish on the shelf for the last two games, and he'll once again carry a questionable tag into Monday's contest. Prior to the injury, Reddish had scored in double-figures in three straight games, including a career-best 17 points in a loss to Milwaukee.
