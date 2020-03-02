Hawks' Cam Reddish: Officially ruled out
Reddish (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against Memphis, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Reddish moved from questionable to doubtful on the Hawks' injury report, and the team has now officially confirmed that he'll be held out Monday due to a sore back. In his absence, Atlanta is expected to deploy a bigger lineup with both Bruno Fernando and John Collins starting up front, and De'Andre Hunter shifting down to small forward.
