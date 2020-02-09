Hawks' Cam Reddish: Out again Sunday
Reddish (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Reddish remains in the concussion protocol and will be sidelined for the fourth consecutive contest. The 20-year-old has no set timeline for his return, though his next chance to take the court will be Monday in Orlando.
