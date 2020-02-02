Hawks' Cam Reddish: Out Monday
Reddish (concussion) will remain out for Monday's game against Boston, Hawks' broadcaster Bob Rathburn reports.
Reddish suffered the concussion during Saturday's loss to Dallas, and he's now in the NBA's concussion protocol. He'll sit out Monday with the hope of returning to action Wednesday in Minnesota.
