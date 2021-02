Reddish (Achilles) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

The 21-year-old was considered doubtful for Wednesday's contest, so it's hardly a surprise he'll be sidelined for the second consecutive contest. Tony Snell had 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes while starting in Reddish's place Tuesday.