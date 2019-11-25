Play

Reddish (wrist) was able to go through shootaround ahead of Monday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The rookie forward appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. If he's given the green light, look for Redidsh to continue his strong play as he's reached double-figures in each of his past three outings.

