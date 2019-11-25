Hawks' Cam Reddish: Participates in shootaround Monday
Reddish (wrist) was able to go through shootaround ahead of Monday's tilt with the Timberwolves, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
The rookie forward appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of tipoff. If he's given the green light, look for Redidsh to continue his strong play as he's reached double-figures in each of his past three outings.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...