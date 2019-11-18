Hawks' Cam Reddish: Piles up steals in loss
Reddish posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three steals and one assist in 27 minutes Sunday in the Hawks' 122-101 loss to the Lakers.
The rookie has yet to find his touch from the floor (27 percent on 8.5 attempts per game) or from beyond the arc (18.8 percent) at any point this season, making him a fairly toxic fantasy commodity for those that aren't punting field-goal percentage. He's at least carved out some value of late in points league, scoring in double figures in back-to-back games while compiling six steals plus blocks. Reddish should flirt with 25-to-30 minutes in most games while Kevin Huerter (shoulder) is sidelined.
