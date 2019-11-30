Hawks' Cam Reddish: Playing Friday
Reddish (wrist) will play Friday against the Pacers.
As expected, Reddish will play through a sprained left wrist. Over his past six appearances, he's averaging 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 26.5 minutes.
