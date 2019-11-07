Reddish posted five points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 113-93 loss to the Bulls.

Reddish (shoulder) was awful, finishing with more field goal attempts than points while committing four turnovers. Apart from Tuesday's tilt versus the Spurs, in which Reddish went for 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three boards and one dime in 29 minutes, the 20-year-old rookie has basically been a disaster. If Reddish continues to struggle to this extent it won't be surprising if he ends up losing his starting gig and shifting to a reserve role.