Reddish scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 130-114 loss to the Raptors.

He's now scored in double digits in five straight games, the longest such streak of his brief career, but Reddish has done it while bouncing between the starting five (two games) and the bench (three games). Despite his inconsistent role, the rookie has become a significant part of the Hawks' rotation in January -- over the last 10 games, he's averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals while seeing 29.6 minutes a night.