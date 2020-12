Reddish scored 18 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT) and grabbed two rebounds in Saturday's exhibition win over Memphis.

Reddish entered the game nursing a sore ankle but was able to log 25 minutes in the victory. He did much of his damage from the charity stripe, knocking down 8 of 9 free-throw opportunities. The sophomore out of Duke enjoyed a strong preseason overall, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting 44.0 percent from the field.