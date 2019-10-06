Reddish (abdomen) is expected to play Monday against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Reddish was fully cleared last month after undergoing a core muscle operation during the offseason, and all signs point to the lottery pick making his debut Monday night. Even after a disappointing freshman year at Duke, Reddish carries plenty of long-term upside, but he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy factor in 2019-20.