Hawks' Cam Reddish: Probable for Monday
Reddish (abdomen) is expected to play Monday against the Pelicans, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Reddish was fully cleared last month after undergoing a core muscle operation during the offseason, and all signs point to the lottery pick making his debut Monday night. Even after a disappointing freshman year at Duke, Reddish carries plenty of long-term upside, but he's unlikely to be much of a fantasy factor in 2019-20.
More News
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.