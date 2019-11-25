Hawks' Cam Reddish: Probable for Monday's contest
Reddish (wrist) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After missing his last two games, Reddish is set to return to the starting lineup. Considering that he will likely be a starter once again, DeAndre' Bembry, who has started in the rookie's place, is likely to see his minutes diminish considerably.
