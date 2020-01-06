Hawks' Cam Reddish: Probable Monday
Reddish (wrist) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Reddish is a good bet to play Monday. The rookie wing's provided steady rotational minutes for a young Hawks team and is averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 25.8 minutes per game on the year.
