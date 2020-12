Reddish (ankle) is probable for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish is still dealing with an ankle injury, but he should be available for the preseason finale. In two preseason appearances, he's averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 21.1 minutes.