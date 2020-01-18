Hawks' Cam Reddish: Probable Saturday
Reddish is probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons due to a sprained right ankle, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Reddish emerged from Friday's win over the Spurs with a sprained ankle, but he should still be able to play Saturday. This month, he's averaging 10.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.3 minutes.
