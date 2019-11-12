Hawks' Cam Reddish: Probable Tuesday
Reddish is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets due to a left shoulder sprain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Reddish came off the bench for the first time this season Sunday against Portland, though it's unclear if his shoulder injury had anything to do with a decrease in minutes. The expectation is that he'll play Tuesday, but he may have his playing time closely monitored.
