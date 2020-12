Reddish is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls with right ankle soreness, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old played through the sore ankle during the preseason and appears he'll do so again Wednesday. Reddish averaged 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.7 minutes while shooting 38.4 percent from the floor as a rookie last season.