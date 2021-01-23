Reddish amassed 15 points (3-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 116-98 victory over Minnesota.

Reddish joined a host of other players making their return for the Hawks during Friday's comprehensive victory. Playing with a 25-minute limit, Reddish struggled from the field but was able to contribute across the board in what was a well-rounded performance. It is unclear whether he will rejoin the starters at some point, although, he remains a viable 12-team asset, no matter his starting title.