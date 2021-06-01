Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that Reddish (Achilles) is getting closer to returning to game action, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports. "He's getting closer, and is starting to play 1-on-1 and 2-on-2," Schlenk said of Reddish.

Reddish will remain out Wednesday for the Hawks' matchup with the Knicks in Game 5 of the series, and the second-year wing likely won't be available at any point if the series goes the full seven games. That said, a second-round return appears feasible for Reddish, provided he avoids any further setbacks in his recovery from the right Achilles' tendon injury. He hasn't played since Feb. 21 due to the injury, and the Hawks likely wouldn't count on him playing a major role in the postseason following his lengthy layoff.