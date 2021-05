Reddish (Achilles) has progressed to running and shooting, but it's not clear when he'll be able to practice with the Hawks, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Reddish is still relatively far off from a return, as he has yet to practice with the Hawks and only recently started running and shooting a basketball. It's possible Reddish could return if the Hawks make it deep in the playoffs, but they're not projected to make it past the second round.