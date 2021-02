Reddish had 16 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Reddish has been up-and-down for most of the season thus far, but it's worth noting that he played a season-high 36 minutes Monday night, so his role looks to be secure, despite some shaky performances. Since the start of February, Reddish is averaging 9.6 points on just 35.6 percent shooting (19.4% 3Pt).