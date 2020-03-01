Reddish (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The rookie is still battling some lower-back pain after being forced out early in Saturday's 129-117 win over the Trail Blazers. If Reddish can't shake the injury in time for Monday's contest, Treveon Graham, Jeff Teague and Brandon Goodwin could all benefit from slight upticks in playing time.