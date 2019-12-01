Hawks' Cam Reddish: Questionable Monday
Reddish (wrist) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Golden State, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Reddish has battled a sprained wrist for the last week-plus, and the Hawks will wait until Monday to reevaluate the rookie, who was held out of Saturday's lopsided loss to Houston. Reddish has missed three of the last six games, overall.
