Reddish (knee) is questionable for Saturday night's matchup against Portland, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

With Bogdan Bogdanovic still out with a knee injury, Reddish has been productive as of late. So far this season, he is averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game and should continue to see plenty of opportunity in Bogdanovic's absence as long as he is healthy.