Reddish (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Nets, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Reddish missed Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to right Achilles soreness, and there's a chance he'll be out again Wednesday. In his absence during the first game of the back-to-back, Kevin Huerter saw 35 minutes while Solomon Hill played 23 minutes.