Reddish is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to a sprained left wrist, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, which could help explain his struggles from the field (13 points on 5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt). He'll likely test his wrist out during the team's morning shootaround before a determination is made regarding his status for the first half of Atlanta's upcoming back-to-back.