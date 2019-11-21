Hawks' Cam Reddish: Questionable vs. Pistons
Reddish is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to a sprained left wrist, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Reddish apparently picked up the injury during Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, which could help explain his struggles from the field (13 points on 5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt). He'll likely test his wrist out during the team's morning shootaround before a determination is made regarding his status for the first half of Atlanta's upcoming back-to-back.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.