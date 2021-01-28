Reddish is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a right quad contusion, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish is coming off one of the best performances of his season, posting 24 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 35 minutes in an overtime loss to the Nets. In the process, he suffered a bruised quad, and there's a chance he won't get a chance to follow up that performance Friday. If he ends up on the shelf, Kevin Huerter, Solomon Hill and Tony Snell are candidates to see expanded roles.