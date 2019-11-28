Reddish (wrist) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Reddish has dealt with various injuries throughout November, and his wrist injury could hinder his availability Friday. The 20-year-old started the past two games for the Hawks, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him take the court against the Pacers. If he is unable to play, his next chance would come Saturday against Houston.