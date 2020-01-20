Hawks' Cam Reddish: Reaches double figures in loss
Reddish registered 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3PT), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist across 35 minutes Monday against Toronto.
Reddish shot under 50 percent from the field Monday afternoon, but he did knock down three triples and contributed on the glass. He's been an inconsistent source of scoring for the Hawks of late, finishing in double figures in just three of his last 11 games. Reddish will step onto the hardwood next against the Clippers on Wednesday.
