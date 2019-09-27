Hawks' Cam Reddish: Receives full clearance
Reddish (abdomen) has been fully cleared to take part in on-court activities and will participate in training camp.
Reddish underwent surgery for a core muscle injury back in May, and it kept him out of summer league. However, he now appears to be back to full strength with preseason play approaching. He will, however, be on a load management plan while he gets back into game shape over the next month or so.
More News
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Shooting guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the shooting guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...