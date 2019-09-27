Play

Reddish (abdomen) has been fully cleared to take part in on-court activities and will participate in training camp.

Reddish underwent surgery for a core muscle injury back in May, and it kept him out of summer league. However, he now appears to be back to full strength with preseason play approaching. He will, however, be on a load management plan while he gets back into game shape over the next month or so.

